Raisi says Tehran will never back off from its positions amid IAEA move

TEHRAN- President Ebrahim Raisi underscored on Thursday that Iran would not budge from its stance in the wake of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors' adoption of a resolution against Tehran's nuclear program.

Raisi made the statements during a visit to Shahr-e Kord, the capital of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, a day after the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors passed an anti-Iran resolution submitted by the U.S., Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

"How many times do you want to test the Iranian nation and not listen to the words of the country's officials? Do you think that we will retreat as a result of issuing of resolutions?” Raisi asked, referring to the drafters of the non-binding resolution.

“Iran will not take a step back from its positions,” he emphasized.

The president went on to say, "We will not stop and we will not tie the development of the country’s industry, agriculture and tourism to the frown and smile of the enemy."

“Our youths are bent to make the enemy desperate in the clash of wills,” Raisi stated, adding that the enemy does not want Iran to have access to nuclear industry, modern military and automotive industry, or profit from superior knowledge.

Later that day, Raisi, in a news conference, said the IAEA board’s resolution was adopted under the influence of Israel.

“We believe that this was done due to provocations by the Zionist regime and we have told them this. I also announced today that such measures can by no means force the Islamic Republic to withdraw from its positions,” he pointed out.

“Just in the same way that we have so far insisted on our positions and laid emphasis on the inalienable rights of the Iranian nation and cannot overlook this absolute right of the Iranian nation, we once again announce that such resolutions and such measures will neither cause doubt among Iranians, nor stop, nor force them into retreat,” Raisi remarked.

The president added, “They must recognize the rights of the Iranian nation and must know that we have something to say and have argument and have logic, and we have clearly given voice to this logic.”

“By now, they must have understood that they cannot talk to Iran using the language of force,” Raisi said in a recent phone conversation with a foreign official.

Rafael Grossi, the IAEA's director general, repeated his anti-Iran rhetoric in his opening statement to the board meeting, claiming that since February 23, 2021, the IAEA’s “activities have been seriously affected by Iran’s decision to stop the implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under JCPOA, including the Additional Protocol.”

Tehran “has not provided explanations that are technically credible in relation to the agency’s findings at three undeclared locations in Iran,” Grossi added.

Grossi's contentious journey to Israel and his meeting with the regime's officials late last month sparked the latest Western-led resolution.

The CIA has received documents on Iran's nuclear program from Israel, which Tehran has dismissed as forged and produced by MKO terrorists.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry lambasted the resolution as a "political, wrongful and unconstructive act" against the country which "currently has one of the most transparent peaceful nuclear programs among the IAEA members."