Iran warns Israel, says response will be at ‘the right place, right time’

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that Iran will respond to Israel’s terrorist acts at the “the right place” and “the right time”.

In his weekly presser, Khatibzadeh added, “We do not give this response in other countries.”

He also pointed to Tehran’s active diplomacy, informing reporters that three senior officials will visit Tehran on Tuesday.

“Last week we had Mr. Amir Abdollahian’s visit to India. In addition to meeting with the Prime Minister, he met with the Indian Foreign Minister and National Security Adviser. He also met with Iranians and businessmen in Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Three agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed during the trip to pursue what is being called regional diplomacy,” he said, adding that Turkmenistan’s president, Pakistan’s foreign minister and Armenia’s parliament speaker will visit Iran on Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also referred to the visit of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his accompanying delegation to Iran, noting that Amir Abdollahian’s travels will be followed next week.

“Several meetings are scheduled for July in Iran. The Iranian people should know that we did not delay the developments for an agreement in the Vienna talks and tried to make these trips a good achievement for the people,” the diplomat noted.

We have given Iraqis evidence more than needed

Khatibzadeh also refuted claims by Iraq’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Fuad Hussein that Iran has not provided concrete evidence that Mossad had bases in Erbil, saying “We advise that Iraqis’ geographical borders and their country should not be abused by the (Israeli) usurpers for anti-security actions against their friend Iran and the Iranian people. They have been given more information than they need. The usurper regime also knows what it has done in Iraq and on some borders.”

He added, “I warned my friends in Iraq many times from this podium, and the Islamic Revolutions Guards Corps’ attack on Mossad headquarters in Erbil was a small operation, which hit the target accurately.”

Syria cannot be a backyard for Israeli aggressions

In response to a question about the recent Israeli attack on Damascus Airport, Khatibzadeh said that immediately after this incident, Amir Abdollahian spoke with his Syrian counterpart and while condemning it, talked about how to solve this problem regarding the airport and the necessary predictions.

He added, “This regime is trying to bring the crises out of the occupied territories in order to cross the abyss in which it is being caught, including economic, social and political. You hear these statements in the comments of the officials of this regime. The right answer is to resist and push back this aggressor regime. The people of Syria and the region know very well that the aggressor’s response is a slap in the face and not a laugh, and that the resistance that the Syrian people showed strongly is the path that the (Resistance) Axis and the men of resistance showed against this regime.”

The spokesman reiterated that certainly Syria cannot be a backyard for the aggression of the Israeli regime.

“It seems that to date, some effective measures have been taken by the Syrian army, despite some pressure, and we also support it,” he noted.

Amir Abdollahian will visit Turkey, Africa

Elsewhere in the briefing, Khatibzadeh also said that Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian is scheduled to visit several African countries soon.

“Several African officials have traveled to Iran and our relations with some countries in West and South Africa have exceeded one billion dollars. We pursued diversity in foreign policy and economic diplomacy in this regard. In particular, our Africa department has been tasked with following up on these interactions. My visit to Africa two months ago, after a few years at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers, was to bring them into the executive phase. The foreign ministry’s deputy for economic diplomacy also has a mission that I will inform the press as soon as there is a development.”

He then went on to note that the foreign minister plans to visit Turkey, the African continent and several other countries, and Turkey is one of the priorities.

“Planning is done in the next few days, but it will be announced when it is final,” Khatibzadeh concluded.

