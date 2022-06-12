IAEA resolution won’t benefit Vienna talks: speaker

TEHRAN – Speaker of the Iranian Parliament has accused the UN nuclear watchdog of falling under the influence of Israel, saying that exerting influence over the International Atomic Energy Agency will not help talks in Vienna over reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Speaking at an open session of Parliament on Sunday, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf described the recent censure resolution adopted by the IAEA’s Board of Governors on Iran as a “hostile and nonconstructive move.”

“The adoption of this resolution means that the Agency has fallen under the direct influence of Zionist circles. This move ignores Iran’s very constructive volunteer and generous cooperation with the Agency and is a path that the continuation of which will certainly not benefit the ongoing diplomatic negotiations,” he said, according to state news agency IRNA.

He added, “These actions show that the other side is not serious about reaching a good agreement to lift sanctions against the Iranian people.”

Qalibaf also hailed Iran’s retaliatory measures undertaken by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), and hailed the Russian and Chinese decision to vote against the resolution.

On Wednesday, the IAEA the Board of Governors adopted a resolution on what it called Iran's insufficient cooperation with the international organization, claiming that Tehran had not provided sufficient explanations regarding the finding of traces of nuclear materials at three undeclared sites. Iran strongly rejected it.

In response, Iran announced the disconnection of the IAEA’s surveillance cameras installed at Iran's nuclear facilities, stressing that these cameras are not part of Tehran's commitment to the Safeguards agreement recently signed with the Agency.

Iran said the shutdown of IAEA cameras is the first step and if the West continues its nonconstructive measures, it will take other retaliatory measures.

Iran first turned off nearly 20% of IAEA surveillance cameras that operated beyond the Safeguards agreement. Then it announced the start of installing more advanced centrifuges.

President Ebrahim Raisi underscored on Thursday that Iran would not budge from its stance in the wake of the adoption of the resolution against Tehran's nuclear program.

Raisi made the statements during a visit to Shahr-e Kord, the capital of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province, a day after the IAEA's 35-nation board passed the anti-Iran resolution submitted by the U.S., Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

"How many times do you want to test the Iranian nation and not listen to the words of the country's officials? Do you think that we will retreat as a result of issuing of resolutions?” Raisi asked, referring to the drafters of the non-binding resolution.

“Iran will not take a step back from its positions,” he emphasized.

The president went on to say, "We will not stop and we will not tie the development of the country’s industry, agriculture and tourism to the frown and smile of the enemy."

“Our youths are bent to make the enemy desperate in the clash of wills,” Raisi stated, adding that the enemy does not want Iran to have access to nuclear industry, modern military and automotive industry, or profit from superior knowledge.