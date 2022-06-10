“District Terminal” tops at Iranian Film Festival Zurich 

TEHRAN – “District Terminal” was picked as the best film at the 8th edition of the Iranian Film Festival Zurich currently underway in Switzerland, the organizers announced on Thursday.

A co-production between Iran and Germany by directors Bardia Yadegari and Ehsan Mirhosseini, the film is about Peyman, a poet living in an old district of Tehran with his mother. Trapped by his drug addiction, poverty and a forbidden love affair, he tries to survive in spite his delusions and increasing loneliness.

“At the End of Evin” directed by Mehdi and Mohammad Torabbeigi received an honorable mention.

The film follows a transsexual named Amen, who is planning to have gender reassignment surgery.

“Barter” co-directed by Emad Arad and Ziba Karamali and “The Doll” by Elham Esmaeili shared the award for best short film.

“Barter” is about Parsa, a 13-year-old boy, who is trying to hide a secret from his father.

“The Doll” tells the story of a 35-year-old father who consents to the marriage of his 14-year-old daughter after consulting with his relatives. As individuals with differing perspectives, his family grapples with the decision.

The award for best documentary was granted to “Tonight’s Homework” directed by Ashkan Nejati and Mehran Nematollahi.

The initial idea for “Tonight’s Homework” is based on Abbas Kiarostami’s film “Homework”, which focused on the challenge of doing assignments at home. But since students today face greater challenges than the issue of homework, it was decided that the film would focus on more relevant aspects of Iran’s educational and developmental systems.

“One Thousand Women” by Mojgan Ilanlu was given an honorable mention.

This documentary portrays the obstacles in the way of young Iranian girls who want to engage in wrestling as their favorite sport during the four years of 2016-2020.

Directors Ida Panahandeh and Dariush Mehrjui and actresses Fatemeh Motamed-Aria and Mahtab Keramati were awarded the Golden Cyrus Cylinder.

This year’s festival paid tribute to Mehrjui, a pioneer of Iran’s New Wave cinema, with a review of his 1969 drama “The Cow” on the opening day.

Panahandeh held a master class on the role of women in Iranian cinema at the festival.

Tamara Milosevic, Stefan Haupt, Sophia Rubischung, Helene Aecherli and Daniel Wiegand were the members of the jury.

Photo: Bardia Yadegari and Farideh Azadi act in a scene from “District Terminal” co-directed by him and Ehsan Mirhosseini.

