Raisi officially welcomes Venezuela’s Maduro

TEHRAN — Iran’s President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi officially welcomed his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, on Saturday morning at Saad Abad Palace.

At the official welcoming ceremony, after the national anthems of Iran and Venezuela were played, the two presidents introduced their accompanying high-ranking delegations to each other.

The presidents of Iran and Venezuela plan to attend the meeting of high-ranking delegations after a bilateral meeting.

The 20-year comprehensive strategic cooperation document will be signed between the two countries on Saturday.

The Venezuelan ministers of foreign affairs, agriculture, communications, science, transportation and tourism are accompanying Maduro on his visit to Tehran.

Speaking in his first interview in Tehran which took place on Friday night, Maduro said that Tehran-Caracas conferred on 20-year roadmap, which will be outlined on Saturday.