Exports to Oman up 126% in 2 months yr/yr

TEHRAN – The value of Iranian exports to Oman increased by 126 percent in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21) as compared to the same two months last year, IRIB reported.

According to Iran’s Commercial Attaché in Muscat Mehrdad Fallah, the Islamic Republic exported $203 million worth of non-oil commodities to Oman in the mentioned two months.

The total trade exchanges between the two countries in the first two months of this year also grew by 143 percent compared to the same period last year, Fallah said.

During the mentioned period, Oman was ranked seventh among Iran’s top export destinations after China, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, India, and Afghanistan. The country was also the fifth among Iran’s neighboring trade partners and the second top destination market among the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council nations.

The top commodity items exported to Oman in the said two months include oil, bitumen, iron and steel ingots, urea, iron or steel rods, semi-finished iron or steel products, clinker, fish products, canned food, and white cement.

The share of Oman's market from Iran's total exports is 2.4 percent, according to the official.

Referring to the characteristics of the Oman market and the friendly and strategic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Oman and the great export opportunities to this country, Fallah stressed the need to use these opportunities to increase exports to Oman and also access third markets through this country.

Iran and Oman signed seven memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to expand cooperation in various areas, including commerce, plant quarantine, agriculture, sports, environment, labor, and standards in Late May.

The MOUs were signed by Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin and Head of Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak on the sidelines of President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Muscat.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, including senior officials from various ministries and the representatives of 30 major companies, Raisi visited Muscat on May 23.

During his stay in Oman, the Iranian president met with senior Omani officials including Oman’s Sultan, Haitham bin Tariq.

