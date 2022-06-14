Iran’s labor minister resigns

TEHRAN— Hojjat Abdolmaleki, Iran’s minister of labor and social welfare, resigned early on Tuesday.

In a weekly press briefing, government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi revealed that this was Abdolmaleki’s second resignation, and the president has accepted it.

He then informed the press that Mohammad Hadi Zahedi Vafa will act as the caretaker minister of labor.

Zahedi Vafa, an Ottawa University PhD holder in Economics, served as the economic deputy of First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber.

Constitutionally, President Ebrahim Raisi should introduce his desired candidate to the parliament for a vote of confidence in no more than three months.

