Shahram Mahmoudi announces retirement from volleyball

TEHRAN – Iran opposite spiker Shahram Mahmoudi announced his retirement from volleyball.

The 33-year-old player represented Iran at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, where the Iranian team finished in fifth place.

Mahmoudi helped Iran win gold medal in the 2013 Asian Volleyball Championship and 2014 Asian Games.

The player was a member of the Iranian team who won a bronze medal at the 2007 FIVB U21 World Championship.

Mahmoudi started his playing career for Iran national team in 2013 and was invited by Julio Vlasco to represent Iran at the 2013 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Grand Champions Cup in Tokyo, Japan.

Mahmoudi, dealt with numerous injury issues through his career, announced his retirement from national duty after the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio but came out the retirement and joined Iran in the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League.

On Tuesday, he announced he is going to continue his volleyball career as coach.