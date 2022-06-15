Bhutto Zardari: I am a child of Pakistan and Iran

TEHRAN— In his meeting with the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday evening, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he considers himself Iran’s child as much as Pakistan’s.

“As much as I am a child of Pakistan, I am also a child of Iran,” Bhutto Zardari remarked.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the grandson of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, who was an Iranian-Pakistani public figure of Kurdish origin.

Bhutto Zardari also expressed his satisfaction with the visit to Iran and thanked Iran for exporting electricity to Pakistan

“We are fully prepared to complete and conclude the previous talks in the fields of security, trade and energy,” he pointed out.

Zardari, who is also the chairman of Pakistan’s Peoples Party (PPP), referred to the depth of the Pakistanis' devotion to Imam Reza (AS) and emphasized his country's planning to facilitate the pilgrims' journey to Mashhad.

The senior diplomat also praised the Iranian government for its assistance in extinguishing the widespread forest fires in Pakistan's Baluchistan province.

“Enhanced ties will lead to economic prosperity”

During the conversation, the Iranian president also referred to deep ties between the two nations, saying these affinities are rooted in centuries of heartfelt ties.

The people of Iran and Pakistan are not just neighbors but relatives, Raisi remarked.

Raisi added, “Most foreign pilgrims to the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) are Pakistanis and this is one of the areas of closeness between the two nations.”

The president also noted, “We consider Pakistan's security to be our own security,” adding that some do not like the good relations between the two Muslim, neighboring, friendly and brotherly nations, but the development of relations will lead to “economic prosperity and more security for the nations of the region.”

Emphasizing that Iran sees no restrictions to develop ties with Pakistan, Raisi added that Tehran is ready to promote comprehensive cooperation with Pakistan, as it has the necessary capacity to meet Pakistan's needs in various fields, “including oil, gas and electricity.”

Raisi called energy, transit and regional issues as important areas for cooperation and stressed that dialogue on these issues should lead to making decisions and solidify cooperation.