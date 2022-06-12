Iranian knowledge-based products target Pakistan, Afghanistan

TEHRAN – An exhibition will be held in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan to showcase Iranian knowledge-based products to develop the market in neighboring countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The exhibition will kick off on June 18 and go on till 22.

The event seeks to realize market development and export of Iranian knowledge-based products in Afghanistan and Pakistan, in order to increase the share of Iranian knowledge-based and creative companies in the potential market of these two countries.

Iran has set up houses of innovation in several countries to develop the global market for its knowledge-based products. Pakistan is Iran’s southeastern neighbor and shares a 600-kilometer land border with Sistan-Baluchestan. So, it can be a good and pristine market for knowledge-based and creative Iranian products.

Exporting technological products of Iranian knowledge-based companies is one of the important and key programs of the vice presidency for science and technology, and in this regard, the Iranian houses of innovation have been set up in several countries to develop the global market for knowledge-based products.

These centers have already been set up in countries such as Russia, Turkey, China, Syria, and Kenya, Armenia and Iraq will soon join them.

Mehdi Ghalehnoei, an official with the vice presidency for science and technology, said in February that last year, knowledge-based companies gained about $800 million in revenue from export, and next year (March 21), it seems to reach up to $2 billion.

Africa, neighboring countries, Southeast Asia and Eurasia are our export target priorities, and we hope to create Iranian innovation and technology in all these areas, he added.

Knowledge-based companies

Today, the country's knowledge-based ecosystem accounts for more than 3 percent of GDP. And the figure is projected to reach 5 percent, however, the main goal is to step toward a 10 percent share in GDP, Sattari told Fars on February 13.

The share of knowledge-based companies in the country's economy has exceeded 9 quadrillion rials (about $34 billion), and since 2019, it has experienced a growth of more than 450 percent, he stated.

There are currently 6,263 knowledge-based companies operating in the country, offering advanced products and services in various fields of technology to domestic and foreign markets, and some of them have entered international markets, Siavash Maleki, deputy head of the Fund, stated.

The fields of aircraft maintenance, steel, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, oil, and gas are among the sectors that researchers in technology companies have engaged in, leading to import reduction.

FB/MG

