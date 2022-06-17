Over 2.5m tons of basic goods distributed in country since late March

TEHRAN- As announced by Iran’s Government Trading Corporation (GTC), more than 2.556 million tons of basic commodities, including wheat, rice, sugar, and oil, have been distributed throughout the country since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21).

The GTC put the amount of distributed wheat at 2,094,404 tons, rice at 145,462 tons, sugar at 179,947 tons, and different types of oils including soybean oil and sunflower oil at 86,727 tons.

As announced by the deputy head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), 30.9 million tons of basic goods worth $19.6 billion were cleared from the customs in the past Iranian calendar year.

Foroud Asgari, the deputy head of IRICA for customs affairs, said that the imported goods were in 25 commodity groups.

Putting the value of the imported basic commodities at $19.6 billion in the past year, the official said that the imports show a 60-percent rise in worth and 32-percent growth in weight, as compared to the Iranian calendar year 1399.

MA/MA