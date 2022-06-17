Kermanshah exports $32.5m of handicrafts in year

TEHRAN – Handicrafts products worth some $32.5 million were exported from the western province of Kermanshah during the previous Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended March 21), CHTN reported on Friday.

The products include kilims, carpets, woodworks, and giveh which is traditional footwear, the report added.

Kermanshah has long been a hub for exquisite handicrafts. During the past Iranian year, the National Seal of Excellence was awarded to 19 works handcrafted by native artisans.

In addition, the provincial tourism department helped generate over 1,800 job opportunities for the local crafters during the period.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

Available data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts suggests the value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts. Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

ABU/AFM