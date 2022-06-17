Western Iranian village reinforced for tourism 

TEHRAN – The third round of a restoration project has been commenced on the historical core of Kushki village, the western province of Lorestan, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The project involves flooring, repairing damaged houses, and strengthening the walls of the historical mansions, Seyyed Amin Qasemi explained on Friday.

The historical core of the village, which dates back to the Qajar era (1789-1925) has several old mansions, a public bathhouse, and a castle, the official added.

The village holds the potential to become one of the province’s tourist destinations after being fully restored, he noted.

Experts believe that the growth of the local economy is the ultimate goal of the rise and development of the rural tourism industry, but in the long run, to enable the long-term development of the rural tourism industry, the healthy maintenance and growth of environmental capacity is very important.

Currently, an increasing number of travelers are looking for something different such as spending a day in tranquil countryside, picking fresh fruits, watching rice grow, fishing by the seaside, eating traditional dishes, or even staying with locals. To put it in other words, many urban residents tend to choose rural tourism to enjoy a slow-paced lifestyle that resembles something like ‘the Internet + countryside’.

Lorestan, which is a region of raw beauty, was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. The Luristan Bronzes noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, date from this turbulent period.

Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid dynasties.

