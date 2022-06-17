Isfahan Healthcare City good model for medical tourism: minister

TEHRAN – Iranian tourism minister has said Isfahan Healthcare City is a good model for the development of medical tourism in other Iranian cities.

Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami on Thursday said “Due to the use of the latest medical equipment and facilities, providing services to patients of all ages, from children to the elderly, Isfahan Healthcare City can be an appropriate model for medical tourism in other Iranian regions.”

Zarghami made the remarks during his visit to the vast healthcare center, which embraces 36 hospital and outpatient clinics, and state-of-the-art medical facilities in an area of 330,000 square meters.

The minister called for further collaboration between the medical center and Isfahan province’s officials to facilitate the removal of obstacles in the path of attracting more international patients.

“With the cooperation of provincial officials, it is expected that this complex would be able to attract more foreign tourists, especially Iranians living abroad.”

The touristic city of Isfahan has long been nicknamed as Nesf-e-Jahan which is translated into “half the world”; meaning seeing it is relevant to see half the world. In its heyday during the 17th century, it was also one of the largest cities in the region with a population of nearly one million.

Iran is known in the world as an affordable destination for health tourism and the government is making a great effort to attract more health tourists in the years to come.

Credible surgeons and physicians, cutting-edge medical technologies, high-tech medicine, diverse specializations, super affordable procedures, and finally hospitable people constitute Iran’s trump cards to be a major hub for medical tourism.

Experts believe that medical tourism in the Islamic Republic is a win-win opportunity both for the country and foreign patients, as they are offered affordable yet quality treatment services and the country gains considerable foreign currency.

Iranian hospitals offer a wide variety of medical services such as eye surgeries and services, cardiovascular surgeries especially pediatric heart surgery, bone marrow transplantation, gynecologic and obstetric surgery, oncologic services, cerebrospinal surgery, orthopedic surgery (total knee & total hip replacement, etc.), and urologic surgery, and so many other services.

The Islamic Republic has set goals to exceed its yearly medical travelers to around two million in [calendar year] 1404 (March 2025-March 2026).

AFM