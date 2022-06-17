What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Khak Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Masud Akhavan-Jam.

The exhibition entitled “Conflicts” will run until July 4 at the gallery located at 1 Jila St. off Basiri St., Qolhak crossing.



Painting

* Paintings by Setareh Behbahani are on view in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

Entitled “Not to Be Heard”, the exhibit will be running until June 28 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Janet Mokhtas is hanging her latest paintings in an exhibition at Zarna Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until June 20 at 10 Esko Alley near Daneshgah St. and Enqelab Ave.

* Mojdeh Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Kambiz Khodabandeh.

Entitled “Now Is Far Far Away”, the exhibit will run until June 28 at the gallery located at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Tara Behbahani is currently underway at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition named “Irreversible Times” will be running until June 29 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* Paintings by Gholam-Hossein Nami are currently on view in an exhibition at Aria Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until July 8 at the gallery located at No. 10 Zarrin Alley, near Beheshti St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Parham Hampanejad is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Hoom Gallery.

Entitled “Michael Angelo”, the exhibit will continue until June 26 at the gallery that can be found at No. 2, 4th Alley off Qaem-Maqam St.



Photo

* Photos by Sina Shiri are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until June 28 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.



Calligraphic painting

* Shalman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Monireh Qoreishi, Razieh Sepehr, Marjan Sadeqzadegan, Hossein Ehsai, Aref Ahmadi, Shadab Borumand and several other artists.

Entitled “Dit to Script”, the showcase will run until June 27 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.



Multimedia

* An exhibition of artworks in different media by Amir Sardargoli, Kiana Hamrang, Abbas Jelvedar, Rana Navazandeh, Hadi Asgharzadeh, Jamileh Mordian and several other artists is underway at Zhinus Gallery.

Entitled “Joy of Life”, the exhibit runs until June 22 at the gallery located at 21 Fatemi St., off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* A group of artists is showcasing their latest works in various media in an exhibition at Naqshe Jahan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until June 22 at the gallery located at 9 Ayatollah Mahmudi St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.

