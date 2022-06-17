EU’s Borrell: Time to decide to return to JCPOA 'is now'

TEHRAN – Addressing the UN Security Council on Thursday, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he is in “permanent contact” with all partis to the Vienna talks to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“I am in permanent contact with all the parties to try arrange a return to the JCPOA and ensure its full implementation,” the EU’s chief diplomat pointed out.

Borrell added, “The basic elements and terms to do this are known and on the table. And the time for decision is now.”

Borrell made the remarks while at the begging of his speech he said “we are at historical juncture” in which “multilateral system is under pressure like never before”.