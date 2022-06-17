President: Americans are covenant breakers

TEHRAN— Speaking at Jamaran on Friday, President Ebrahim Raisi harshly criticized the United States government for hunting with the hounds and running with the hare.

The Americans on one hand send a message claiming that they are ready for an agreement, and on the other hand, they slap more sanctions on Iran, Raisi lamented.

The remarks by Raisi come as the United States on Thursday sanctioned a network of Iranian petrochemical producers.

The move comes as the U.S. claims that it is seeking to revive the 2015 nuclear deal – JCPOA – with Iran.

“The strategy has been set for us by the Leader (of the Islamic Revolution),” Raisi said, adding, “The strategy is to move towards hardworking efforts.”

He then noted that the nation of Iran must only push ahead with its plans.

“The Ummah does not have the right to go back, but only to move forward, change and progress dynamically. Everything that Imam (Khomeini) said in Jamaran came true. Where are we and where is the enemy? The superiority is for the revolutionary front and this is not limited to mottos and words, but it is the same in the practice,” he noted.

He then went on to note that the United States is now suffering a disgraceful defeat.

“The meaning of the disgraceful defeat of the United States is that the Islamic Revolution is on the path of progress and the United States is on the path of decline. What has gotten us out of this situation is the issue of tolerating sanctions. The Americans, on the one hand, send a message of being ready for an agreement and, on the other, impose sanctions. Let the world give us the right to distrust them. Americans are covenant breakers,” Raisi concluded.