Tehran hosting 1st Iran-Croatia halal trade conference

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) is hosting the first Iran-Croatia halal trade conference during June 18-20, the ICCIMA portal reported.

The event has been organized by the Islamic Chamber Research and Information Center (ICRIC) which is a subsidiary of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

As reported, the opening ceremony of the conference was attended by senior officials from the two countries including ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie, Chief Executive Officer of Croatia’s Center for Halal Quality Certification Aldin Dugonjic, heads and members of the Croatia-Iran parliamentary friendship group and the Croatian friendship group in the Iranian parliament as well as a number of traders and businessmen active in the two countries’ halal industries.

Speaking in the conference, Shafeie underlined the great capacities of Iran’s halal industries, saying: “Iran is one of the top producers of halal commodities among the Islamic countries. Halal food has been one of the world's booming industries in recent years, and its market value is projected to reach about $1 trillion by 2027.”

“In 2020, Iran was the sixth largest producer of halal food among 73 Muslim and non-Muslim countries,” he added.

According to the official, the undeniable role of the food industry in job creation and revenue generation has made this industry one of the most important contributors to the economic growth of many countries.

“Currently, the food sector in Iran is the third-largest production industry after the refining and petrochemical and chemical industries,” Shafeie said.

Given Iran's capacities and capabilities, it is possible to export Iranian foodstuff to various countries, including Southeast Europe with proper planning and investment, he stressed.

Dugonjic, for his part, emphasized the significant capacities of Iran and Balkan countries in the field of halal trade, and said: “Croatia produces about 7,000 halal products in 250 certified halal production centers and we can provide some of our products to the Iranian market.”

He noted that another meeting will be held later in October which will be attended by the representatives of the two countries’ private sectors to further discuss future cooperation.

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, the capacities and potentials of the halal industries of Iran, Croatia, and other Southeast European countries will be discussed and explored in detail during this three-day conference.

Strategies for developing cooperation and trade exchanges with Croatia and also with other Southeast European countries such as Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro are also among the subjects explored in the event.

