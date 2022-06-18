TEDPIX loses 16,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 16,632 points to 1.547 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

As reported, over 6.437 billion securities worth 41.626 trillion rials (about $148.66 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 11,138 points, and the second market’s index fell 36,729 points.

Back in October 2021, Head of Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi had outlined new strategies and programs for the country’s stock market during his tenure, among which supporting investors, creating a transparent, efficient, and equitable market, as well as reducing inclusive risk based on the market’s broad objectives can be mentioned.

Eshqi had stressed the use of modern technologies and mechanisms to increase public access to market data as a major strategy in this regard.

According to the SEO head, another strategy would be amending the market’s rules and regulations to increase justice and accountability, while strengthening the medium- and small-scale level financing through new mechanisms.

“Diversification and promotion of the capital market (in terms of market, tools, and institutions), increasing the transparency and quality of information published in the capital market, reforming business processes and increasing the efficiency of financial markets, development of financial institutions and de-monopolization, development and strengthening of technical infrastructure, facilitating and clarifying the issuance of licenses in the capital market and the development of the debt market and increasing its liquidity will also be pursued,” Eshqi had explained.

MA/MA