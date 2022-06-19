Iran leave for Slovenia for IHF Women’s Junior Handball World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran left Tehran for Ljubljana, capital of Slovenia Sunday morning to participate in the 23rd IHF Women’s Junior (U20) Handball World Championship.

Iran are drawn in Group B along with Sweden, Tunisia and Guinea.

The 32 teams are divided into eight group of four teams.

The top two sides in each group will qualify for the main round, with pairings of two joining each other in the alphabetical order from the preliminary round groups (i.e., the Group A teams will face the Group B teams, Group C will play Group D, etc). Subsequently, the top two teams in each main round group will progress to the quarter-finals, as the other two sides will play the placement matches.

The Championship will take place in three Slovenian cities Celje, Laško and Velenje from June 22 to July 3.

Draw result:

Group A: India, Slovakia, Netherlands, Japan

Group B: Sweden, Iran, Tunisia, Guinea

Group C: Denmark, Argentina, Montenegro, Wild Card team

Group D: France, Norway, Brazil, Republic of Korea

Group E: Romania, Czech Republic, Angola, Paraguay

Group F: Germany, Slovenia, Chile, Mexico

Group G: Croatia, Switzerland, Kazakhstan, Austria

Group H: Hungary, Poland, Egypt, the U.S.