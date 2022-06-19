Tehran, Nur-Sultan ink 9 co-op MOUs

TEHRAN- Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met in Tehran on Sunday.

As reported, nine memorandums of understanding (MOUs) were signed in the presence of the two presidents to expand cooperation in different areas between the two countries.

Two MOUs were inked by Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade and Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration on boosting trade between the two countries, and on analytical studies and exchange of experiences between the two sides.

One MOU was signed by the two countries’ ministries of agriculture on agricultural cooperation.

Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture also signed another MOU with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development on trade and transit of agricultural products.

An MOU was inked by National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and KazMunayGas, which is the state-owned oil and gas company of Kazakhstan.

Another MOU was inked by Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), which is the country’s national railway company.

Institute for Political and International Studies of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed an MOU with Foreign Policy Research Institute of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

An MOU on cultural exchanges was also inked by Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Sports.

The ninth MOU was signed by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) and Kazakhstan’s state-owned press agency.

Meanwhile, the two presidents signed a joint statement at the beginning of the signing ceremony of the mentioned MOUs.

MA/MA