Iran FM talks to UAE counterpart, says Israel is root cause of insecurity

TEHRAN - The Israeli regime, according to Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, is the principal source of instability and insecurity in the whole West Asia region.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks during a phone conversation with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on Sunday morning.

“The presence of Al-Quds occupying regime is the cause of instability and insecurity as well as terrorism and sabotage in the entire region,” Iran's top diplomat stated during the conversation.

Amir Abdollahian went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran wishes stability and growth for its neighbors and the entire region, whereas outsiders are seen as a hindrance to regional security.

He went on to say that Iran prioritizes relations with neighbors, emphasizing the need to bolster collaboration and expand ties between Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

For his part, the UAE chief diplomat stated that his country will not allow detrimental actions against neighboring countries to be carried out from its soil.

The two sides also underscored the need to expand bilateral exchanges and consultations.

In early April, the two foreign ministers spoke on the phone again, with Amir Abdollahian saying that the Tel Aviv regime is the source of instability in the area and warning regional nations that the regime constitutes a threat to all.

“Efforts should be made to prevent those who create crisis from gaining a foothold in the region," Amir Abdollahian addressed his Emirati counterpart.

“The Zionists have been and are the root cause of insecurity in the region,” he said, emphasizing Iran's good intentions and drive for the security of its surrounding states in the region, including the UAE.

During a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in April, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi warned that “the Islamic Republic of Iran is closely monitoring the regional moves of the Zionist regime and cooperation with this infanticide regime cannot be hidden. We will by no means allow them to threaten the security of the region through any country, especially Iraq.”

