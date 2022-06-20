Governor pledges to construct top hydrotherapy complex in northwest Iran 

TEHRAN – The governor of Nir has pledged to construct a top hydrotherapy complex, which according to the official would be “the most well-equipped” one in northwest Iran.

“Because of its pleasant weather and hot mineral springs, Ardabil province is one of the country’s tourism hubs, and Nir has good capabilities in this area,” IRNA quoted Shahram Mohammadi as saying on Monday.

Therefore, construction and equipping such modern hydrotherapy facilities can lead to increased tourism and wealth creation, the official added.

With public and private guesthouses, and separate swimming pools for men and women, the complex, called “The Pearl of Freedom”, will become the most modern hydrotherapy complex in the northwest of the country when it opens, he explained.

There are also programs in place to attract private investors to other tourism-related projects in the city, some of which still need to be completed and are in the early stages, he noted.

Last September, local officials announced that a total of four tourism-related projects worth 3.3 trillion rials ($11 million) are underway in Nir in close collaboration with the private sector.

Back in January, the officials announced that more than 150 tourism-related projects are underway across the northwestern province. The mentioned projects will prepare the province’s tourism sector for the post-coronavirus era when the number of tourists and travelers is expected to rise magnificently.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

