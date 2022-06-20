Wetland picked theme of national photo festival 

TEHRAN – The third edition of the national photo festival of Meiqan Wetland will be held in the city of Arak, the central province of Markazi in mid-July, the provincial tourism chief has said.

A key theme of the festival is promoting the wetland ecosystem, protecting the region’s environment and wildlife, preserving its natural resources, and introducing and promoting the unique natural and tourism capacities of the wetland, Mostafa Marzban said on Monday.

The province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department has plans to promote the wetland as the world’s best desert ecological area, the official added.

Covering an area of about 25,000 hectares, which includes a lake with three islands in the middle and the surrounding plains, archaeologically, the wetland’s formation dates back to the Paleocene, which was due to the movement of the surrounding tectonic plates of the earth.

As part of its ecological features, the Meiqan Wetland hosts many migratory birds each year, among them some rare and protected species. Due to the high population of Gruidaes (Grus), this wetland is one of the most important habitats in the country.

There is more saline vegetation in the region, which makes the wetland an important source of halophytes for the country.

The wetland and its surroundings are also home to mammal species, brine shrimp, and saltwater algae in addition to birds.

