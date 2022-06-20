Kazakhstan to give visa-free 14-day entry to Iranian citizens

TEHRAN – Kazakhstan will exempt Iranian nationals from needing an entry visa for a stay of up to 14 days, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said, in a move to support trade and tourism.

“We are introducing a visa-free regime for Iranian citizens for a period of 14 days,” Kazinform quoted Tokayev as saying on Sunday.

Tokayev made the remarks in a press conference after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran.

This measure is aimed at further expansion of cooperation in various areas, including boosting contacts among the representatives of the business community, and attracting more tourists, Tokayev stated.

The president of Kazakhstan arrived in Tehran for a one-day official visit on Sunday and co-chaired the joint meeting of high-ranking delegations with his Iranian counterpart.

The two presidents signed a joint statement in the meeting, after which ministers, provincial governors, and authorities from the two sides signed nine cooperation documents and memoranda of understanding.

AFM