TEDPIX loses 6,200 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 6,233 points on Wednesday.

As reported, the index closed at 1.533 million points.

Over 8.577 billion securities worth 50.555 trillion rials (about $174.32 million) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index lost 4,306 points, and the second market’s index dropped 13,356 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA