ICOFC to add 10 mcm/d to Iran’s natural gas production capacity

TEHRAN – Managing director of Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC) has said the company is tasked to implement a force major development project on central fields in order to add 10 million cubic meters (mcm) per day to the country’s natural gas production capacity.

As reported by the ICOFC portal, Mehdi Heidari said the necessary planning has been made in this regard and over 70 percent of the mentioned capacity will be provided by developing Aghaz and Dalan fields.

Heidari mentioned some of the important development measures that are going to be taken by his company in Aghaz and Dalan region, saying: “We are going to drill three new wells in Aghaz field and three other new wells in Dey field to increase the production by a total of seven million cubic meters per day.”

Aghaz and Dalan fields are gas fields located in Qir and Karzin County in central Fars Province.

Iranian Central Oil Fields Company is one of the five oil and gas producing companies and the second producer of gas in Iran.

The company is developing offshore fields in Lorestan, Kordestan, Kermanshah, Markazi, Qom, Ilam, Khorasan, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Ardebil, Fars, Bushehr, Hormozgan, and Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province

