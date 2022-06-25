IFMA recognizes Javad Nasiri as Iran Muaythai president

TEHRAN - International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) general secretary Stephan Fox said that they just recognize Javad Nasiri as president of Iran Muaythai Federation.

The Iranian ministry has reportedly asked the Muaythai association, headed by Javad Nasiri, to work under the supervision of martial arts association but Fox said that Nasiri has full authority to organize and supervise all Muaythai activities in Iran.

“Mr. Nasiri has full authority to organize and supervise all Muaythai activities and has the exclusive right to use the logo, symbols, techniques, terms, resources and trademarks of the International Federation of Muaythai Associations. On behalf of IFMA, he has been given the legal protection of them,” Fox wrote in a letter sent to Iran’s Sports Ministry.

“We call on you to withdraw these arbitrary appointments, because any person except Mr. Nasiri is invalid in the position,” he added.

Fox had previously warned that the Iranian Sports Ministry should not intervene in the sport.

According to him, Iran’s Sports Ministry should not try to force Muaythai to be part of a martial art federation.

Muaythai sometimes referred to as Thai boxing, is a combat sport that uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques.

See here the full text of the letter: