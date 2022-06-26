TEDPIX loses 18,985 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 18,985 points on Saturday, IRIB reported.

As reported, the index closed at 1.501 million points.

About 8.879 billion securities worth 66.052 trillion rials (about $242.5 million) were traded at the TSE on the mentioned day.

The first market’s index lost 16,549 points, and the second market’s index dropped 30,015 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

