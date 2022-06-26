BMI Supports Khuzestani Producers Aimed at Improving Food Security in Country

In line with improving and strengthening food security in the country, Bank Melli Iran (BMI) embarked on paying facilities and loans to the companies active in this industry in Khuzestan province last year in 1400 (ended March 20, 2022), the Public Relations Department of the bank reported.

According to the Public Relations Dept. of BMI, Behin Goosht Halal Arvand Company received 400 billion rials worth of facilities and loans from Bank Melli Iran last year in 1400.

Behin Goosht Halal Arvand Company is busy acting in the field of fattening and slaughtering livestock.

In addition, the Bank also paid the amount of 250 billion rials facilities to Tak Nan Jonoob Food Industrial Company. This company is active in the field of producing various types of industrial bread.

It is worth mentioning that Bank Melli Iran has also paid the amount of 130 billion rials worth of loan to Ghoncheh Flour Production Company of Ahvaz. This company is active in the field of producing high-quality flour.

In this regard, Glucosan Karkheh Company, working in the field of producing processed products of corn, has received 100 billion rials worth of loans from the bank.

Moreover, Persian Gulf Civil, Industry, and Trade Company, which is busy acting in the field of farming fish, has received the amount of 113 billion worth of loan from Bank Melli Iran.

Given the significance of food security in the country, Bank Melli Iran has embarked on supporting producers of this industry in various provinces of the country.