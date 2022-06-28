“The Musician’s Way” led to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Gerald Klickstein’s book “The Musician’s Way: A Guide to Practice, Performance, and Wellness” has come to the Iranian bookstores by way of the Mahur publishing house.

Originally published in 2009, the book has been translated by Siamak Gholami.

In “The Musician’s Way”, veteran performer and educator Klickstein combines the latest research with his 30 years of professional experience to provide aspiring musicians with a roadmap to artistic excellence.

Part I, Artful Practice, describes strategies to interpret and memorize compositions, fuel motivation, collaborate and more.

Part II, Fearless Performance, lifts the lid on the hidden causes of nervousness and shows how musicians can become confident performers.

Part III, Lifelong Creativity, surveys tactics to prevent music-related injuries and equips musicians to tap their own innate creativity.

Written in a conversational style, “The Musician’s Way” presents an inclusive system for all instrumentalists and vocalists to advance their musical abilities and succeed as performing artists.

Klickstein has earned an international reputation for his integrated approach to artistic and professional development for musicians.

He has served on the music faculties of multiple U.S. universities, was a longtime member of the distinguished artist-faculty of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and was the founder and director of the Music Entrepreneurship & Career Center at the Peabody Conservatory.

Now working as a consultant and writer, he lectures internationally and writes about topics of interest to diverse musicians, educators and arts organizations.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Gerald Klickstein’s book “The Musician’s Way”.

MMS/YAW