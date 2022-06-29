University entrance exam begins nationwide

TEHRAN – The Iranian University Entrance Exam, simply known as Konkur, started on Wednesday for the 52nd year across the country.

The exam will be attended by 1,489,220 candidates, which shows an increase of 121,166 (an increase of 9.2 percent) compared to last year.

This year’s Konkur is also being held in 17 overseas centers in 15 countries. The oldest and the youngest participants are 81 years old and 13 years old, respectively.

Konkur is held annually in June or July in Iran and in some other countries as well. Every year the participants sit for the multiple-choice exam to vie to get the best results possible as the seats at tuition-free public universities are limited.

Based on figures only 20 percent of the students would manage to win the seats at top charge-free public universities.

It includes three main groups of mathematical sciences, experimental sciences, and human sciences along with two other groups of art and foreign languages.

This year, some 915,041 were females. In other words, women constituted 61 percent of the participants.

Depending on how well the students have performed in the exam they will choose the field and university they would like to choose to study.

