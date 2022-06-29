Iran come fifth in 2022 FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship Division B

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Kazakhstan 57-36 on Wednesday to finish fifth in Division B of the 2022 FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship.

Iran’s Hadiseh Ghesmati tried to carry Iran with 11 points, 26 rebounds, and four assists, and Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Knaub led her team in scoring 12 points.

Iran had lost to Kazakhstan 56-46 in preliminary round.

The competition was held in Amman, Jordan from June 24 to 29.