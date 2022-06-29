Iranian poet Ibn Yamin’s mausoleum named national heritage

TEHRAN – Mausoleum of 14th-century Iranian poet Ibn Yamin, in full Amir Fakhruddin Mahmoud bin Amir Yamin al-Din, has been named a national cultural heritage.

The Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister inscribed the monument on the National Cultural Heritage list on Wednesday intending to receive further care and protection, IRNA reported.

The mudbrick mausoleum is located in the ancient town of Mayamey in Semnan province, which connects Tehran to the Khorasan region.

Ibn Yamin was born in c. 685 AH/1286-87 CE in Faryumad, a center of culture in western Khorasan, into a family of the landed gentry.

According to Encyclopedia Iranica, Ibn Yamin had an eclectic style and a variety of thematic influences. “His poetry epitomizes the major characteristics of the late Khorasani school of Persian poetry, both in generic divisions and stylistic features.

His Divan (collection of poems) includes almost all the major genres made current by that school, as well as many of the minor ones like Chistan (puzzle-poem), the epigram, the chronogram, and various occasional and commemorative poems.

Stylistically, Ibn Yamin’s poetry reflects the main features of the Khorasani school characterized in the main by relatively simple expressive devices, a pronounced rhythm, and a straightforward syntax.

A selection of Ibn Yamin’s poems has been translated into German by Maria von Ottakar, with a “Foreword,” containing the poet’s biographical sketch. Moreover, E. H. Rodwell has also translated 100 of his works into English from a lithograph edition printed in 1865 in Calcutta.

