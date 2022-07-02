Private sector of Iran ready to transit Ukrainian goods

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has voiced the Iranian private sector’s readiness for transiting Ukrainian goods through Iran and the Persian Gulf in a meeting with Ukraine's Ambassador to Tehran Sergey Burdylyak.

In this meeting, Gholam-Hossein Shafeie expressed regret for the war in Ukraine, saying: “This war has affected all countries in the region. Because Ukraine is the largest country in the region and due to its unique position in agriculture and mining, the situation in this country affects the economic conditions of other nations in the region.”

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, Shafeie further noted that all countries are worried about the deterioration of the world's food industry affected by the war in Ukraine, adding: “Fortunately, despite these conditions, statistics show that our economic relations with Ukraine have been growing.”

“Since a quarter of the world's fertile soil belongs to Ukraine, the Iranian private sector is interested in extraterrestrial cultivation in this country, and due to widespread droughts in Iran, some provinces are already implementing extraterrestrial cultivation in Ukraine,” the ICCIMA head said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official also mentioned the closure of transit routes in Ukraine due to the war, saying: “Considering that Ukraine is one of the major suppliers of livestock and agricultural inputs and is currently facing serious problems for the export of such products, we are ready to transit these products across Iran and through the Persian Gulf.”

He referred to the exchange of large business delegations between Iran and Ukraine over the past years, and noted: “There are various fields for cooperation between the two countries and we are ready to take the necessary measures to raise the level of economic relations.”

Burdylyak for his part stressed the need for finding ways for developing economic cooperation between Iran and Ukraine, saying: “Iran-Ukraine cooperation can be pursued at three levels. First, meeting the country’s current immediate needs, second, reconstruction of damages caused by the war, and third, after the reconstruction of Ukraine, when this country will pass through the current condition.”

EF/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (R) and Ukraine's Ambassador to Tehran Sergey Burdylyak