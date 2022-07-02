Traditional needlework on show at tourism ministry

TEHRAN – Sets of traditional needlework from northern Iran, called Rashti-duzi by the locals, have been put on show at the headquarters of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts in Tehran.

Rashti-duzi is a crochet and sewing work traditionally practiced in Rasht, the capital of Gilan province, and its surrounding villages. Crochet and needlework were combined by the masters to enhance the beauty of their products, resulting in very elegant patterns.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next. For instance, Shiraz is named a “world city of [diverse] handicrafts”, Malayer is a global hub for woodcarving and carved-wood furniture, while Zanjan has gained the title of a “world city of filigree”.

According to organizers, the four-day exhibition will be running through July 6.

AFM