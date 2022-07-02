Amir Abdollahian says Iran seeks to reap full economic benefits of JCPOA

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has noted that the negotiations to resurrect the 2015 agreement can bear fruit if Washington behaves realistically and gives Tehran strong assurances that it would be able to fully enjoy the deal's economic provisions.

Two days after the completion of the most recent round of negotiations to lift Washington's sanctions against Iran, Amir Abdollahian stated in a tweet that the Islamic Republic will continue its diplomatic efforts with power and rationality.

“A realistic approach by the U.S. and attainment of a long-term guarantee over Iran’s full economic benefits from the agreement can bring about a fruitful outcome at the negotiations,” the top diplomat remarked.

In addition, he asserted that Iran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will continue to work in close cooperation with him to lift the sanctions that were reinstated against Tehran following Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the multilateral agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

After Iran and the U.S. wrapped up two days of indirect negotiations, mediated by the European Union in the capital of Qatar, Doha, Amir Abdollahian tweeted in an effort to break the deadlock and revive the JCPOA.

Iran and the EU promised to stay in touch “about the continuation of the route and the next stage of the talks.”

The talks in Doha come after seven rounds of inconclusive negotiations in Vienna, the capital of Austria, since April of last year.

Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran's Ambassador to the UN, stated on Thursday that Tehran will coordinate with the European Union on the next round of negotiations.

After giving a statement at a UN Security Council meeting, Takht Ravanchi wrote on his Twitter account, “Our team is ready to engage constructively to reach a deal.”

