TEDPIX gains 1,346 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), climbed 1,346 points on Sunday to reach 1.502 million points, IRNA reported.

About 9.151 billion securities worth 63.308 trillion rials (about $228.1 million) were traded at the TSE on the mentioned day.

The first market’s index gained 1,405 points, and the second market’s index climbed 10,146 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

EF/