Hezbollah sends “message” to Israel 

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance movement has announced that it has "launched three unarmed drones in the direction of the disputed area" at the Karish field, on reconnaissance missions, noting that "the drones accomplished the required mission and delivered the message."

In a statement, the Lebanese Islamic Resistance Movement said that one of its units named after “the martyrs Jamil Skaf and Mahdi Yaghi launched three unarmed marches," adding that the drones used in the operation were of various sizes and were launched "in the direction of the disputed area at the Karish field, to carry out reconnaissance missions."

The Islamic Resistance confirmed that "the required mission has been accomplished, and the message has been delivered."

In reference to the latest development, Israeli media reported that "Hezbollah's launch of unarmed drones towards Karish is an indication that it does not want a military confrontation now," but "this is an indication that it is capable of otherwise, and it may be repeated in the coming weeks."

Some Israeli media reports claimed that the Israeli occupation forces have "interrupted three Hezbollah drones, which were heading towards the Karish gas platform."

And the regime’s "Channel 13" pointed out that "Hezbollah's drones, which were launched towards Karish, were not armed, and thus it wanted to wage a war on awareness and to say that it is capable, and he is following up on Israel's activities."

“Channel 13” continued "when it (Hezbollah) decides to do so, it will launch armed drones or missiles towards the gas platforms."

Hezbollah has confirmed its readiness to take measures, including force, against Israeli gas drilling operations in the disputed offshore areas saying “all options are on the table”

Israeli political, military, and religious leaders (former and current), as well as commentators, writers, and pundits, have been reflecting on their fears and belief of the eight-decade curse. They have cited historical Jewish rule; all of which had failed to continue their position of power beyond the eighth decade.

Putting that into context their is fear among Israelis about the existential continuity of the regime in the eighth decade following its creation in 1948 by the former British colonialist rule of Palestine. The fear comes as much from the inside as it does from the outside.

There is an unprecedented political crisis and division (associated with that) within Israel not seen anywhere else in the world, as the regime is facing its fifth election in three years.

The latest development of trying to drill from somebody else’s natural resources has pitted the regime against its arch-foe, Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

A movement that has defeated Israel militarily on more than one occasion, with victories in 2000 and 2006. Also a movement that has promised any future war Israel tries to initiate with Lebanon will see the end of the Israeli apartheid regime.

It is noteworthy that the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, confirmed, on June ninth, that "Lebanon is facing a new stage [with the Israeli regime] and “all options are on the table,” following the installation of an oil drilling platform in the Karish gas field “to begin work within three months by the British-Greek company, is similar to an aggression against Lebanon, and put it in front of a difficult situation [to make a decision].”

Sayyed Nasrallah clarified that "all the measures of the Israeli enemy cannot protect the floating rigging platform, nor the process of extracting from the Karish field," stressing that "any folly that the enemy commits will have repercussions, not only strategic but existential. What Israel will lose in any war that threatens with [the extraction of Lebanese natural resources], it is much greater than what Lebanon can lose.”

He pointed out that "all options are open to the resistance," stressing that "we do not want war, but we do not fear it. Israel must stop its activity in the Karish field, and withdraw the ship quickly and immediately."

Sayyed Nasrallah explained that "our country is rich, and our treasure is in the sea, and this is what the data says. What we need is to have the courage to seek this reward," adding that "if the enemy wants to prevent us from excavating, we are able to prevent it" from excavating as well.

Nasrallah stressed the need to "set a goal of protecting and extracting oil wealth and making maximum use of it after its extraction," pointing out that "in the region, only Syria and Lebanon are prohibited from exploring for their oil and gas under the penalty of sanctions."

He added, "the danger from the attack on the maritime borders is the stripping of a very large area of ​​Lebanon, from its [oil/gas] fields and wealth," while the second danger is that "Lebanon is prohibited from extracting its oil, and this is a problem that the Lebanese must think of a solution to."

Nasrallah empathized that the issue of water, oil and gas extraction is no less important than the issue of liberating the occupied border sliver.

“Indeed, this matter has advantages, which should constitute a motive and an incentive for everyone to bear responsibility,” he added.

The Hezbollah chief declared "we are going to confront the risks related to the oil wealth," highlighting "the need to know that time is not on Lebanon's side here."

Sayyed Nasrallah added that "the direct goal should be to prevent the enemy from extracting oil and gas from Karish, and to stop the activity that it will or may have started," stressing that "every day of delay will be recorded the loss of the wealth and money of the Lebanese people."

Hezbollah's Deputy, Sheikh Naim Qassem, recently insisted that the issue of border demarcation "requires a decisive decision and opinion from the Lebanese state," and "it is necessary to answer the following question: Does the ship operate in a disputed area, or not?"

Sheikh Naim Qassem affirmed the party's readiness to take measures, "including force," against Israeli gas exploration operations in the disputed offshore areas, as soon as "the Lebanese government announces Israel's violation of Lebanon's maritime borders.”

In an interview, Sheikh Qassem said, "When Lebanon announces an Israeli attack on our waters and oil, we are ready to do our part in pressure and deterrence, and use appropriate means, including force, to prevent Israel from doing so."

Qassem stressed the need for a deadline to be set saying it was not correct for this matter to remain suspended without the Lebanese people knowing how much Israel is infringing on Lebanese resources.

In response to a question about giving the Lebanese state “respite” before Hezbollah takes any action, Sheikh Qassem replied “we do not give a deadline to the Lebanese state. The Lebanese state is above all of us, and it determines its course, and we are under the roof of the state in such decisions, but we encourage it to hurry."

News has surfaced that a British-Greek company installed an oil rigging platform in the "Karesh" field and announced that it will start extracting gas within three months, while the Israeli public broadcaster and radio admitted that "the Israeli Navy forces are conducting patrols to guard the platform,”

Following news that the ship of the liquefied natural gas production and storage unit "ENERGEAN POWER" operated by a British-Greek company had entered the "disputed" area at the southern maritime border, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, who has condemned the Israeli move, contacted Prime Minister Najib Mikati and a number of officials to monitor the developments.