Israel mired in worst political, security condition, Iran FM says

TEHRAN - Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said the Israeli regime is facing the worst security and political situation ever, criticizing several nations in the region for normalizing relations with the regime.

The statements were delivered by Iran's top diplomat during a meeting with leaders of Palestinian resistance groups on Saturday evening in Damascus, Syria, where he was on an official visit.

Amir Abdollahian emphasized Iran's unwavering support for the Palestinian people until they free their motherland and establish a single Palestinian government with Al-Quds as its capital. He noted that the issue of Palestine remains the top priority for the Muslim world.

“At the present time, Israel is going through its worse security and political condition. However, there are those who think they can divert public opinion from problems in their own countries through normalization of relations with Israel,” Iran's top diplomat underlined.

As part of the so-called Abraham Accords, which were negotiated by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2020, a number of regional Arab countries, notably the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, normalized relations with the occupying regime. Sudan and Morocco also signed similar agreements with Tel Aviv regime.

The accords have been denounced by Palestinians and their regional and international allies as a "stab in the back" to the Palestinian cause.

The foreign minister of Iran expressed sadness over the decision made by these countries, saying they had ignored the Palestinian issue and were attempting to hide their own issues by magnifying their ties with the Tel Aviv regime.

“Such measures amount to betraying the lofty cause of the oppressed people of Palestine in their fight against the oppression and aggression of the usurper Zionist regime,” Iran’s foreign minister added.

The occupier regime itself is grappling with multiple challenges, Amir Abdollahian continued, noting the states that have signed such accords with Tel Aviv believe they can resolve their own domestic problems via compromise with the regime, but they are certainly making a mistake.

The Iranian foreign minister went on to say that resistance is the only way to end the Zionist regime's occupation of Palestine.

“The experience gained in the last seven decades shows that a fundamental solution to the issue of Palestine is only possible through resistance,” Amir Abdollahian remarked, adding, “We stand by the Palestinian nation with all our might until realization of their goals, considering this to be incumbent upon us on moral and religious grounds.”

In his closing remarks, Amir Abdollahian condemned all acts of armed conflict, whether they took place in Yemen, Palestine, or Ukraine, stressing that “any region’s problems must be solved by the people of that region.”