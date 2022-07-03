Kashan to become ‘event-oriented’ tourism hub

TEHRAN – Kashan tourism directorate seeks to promote the oasis town and its surrounding villages into an ‘event-oriented’ tourism hub.

On Saturday, Ahmad Danaeinia, tourism chief of the ancient site, said Kashan should enjoy sustainable tourism.

Kashan should become an event-oriented tourism hub during the four seasons of spring, summer, fall, and winter, Danaeinia said.

“Kashan and its surrounding regions are renowned for its subcultures, rituals, a unique variety of historical, cultural, and tourist attractions,” he explained.

Atmospheric spaces, rosewater, textiles, rugs, delicious dishes, and above all, hospitable people are some famous examples to describe Kashan. Moreover, the delightful oasis city is famed for numerous architectural masterpieces, a photogenic bazaar, and many old traditional houses some of which transformed into cozy boutique hotels where sightseers may feel the traditional lifestyle.

Citing an example, the official noted Kamu-va- Jowsheqan District has a great potential to go on the tourism map as an “international city for astronomy”.

“Kamu-va- Jowsheqan is one of the most unique star observation centers of the country and this potential can turn this area into an international astronomy city.”

“However, despite that capacity, Kamu-va- Jowsheqan is still unknown,” the official added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official invited private investors to help exploit the untapped potential to achieve that sustainable tourism.

Kashan is situated on a route that connects Tehran to the giant destinations of Isfahan, Shiraz, and Yazd. Moreover, the ancient town is a gateway to many sights, stories, and surrounding attractive villages to discover. Amongst the highlights are the lavishly-decorated houses of Brujerdi, Tabatabai, Ameri, and Abbasi.

Apart from cultural sites such as a domed bazaar, where travelers can find loads of Kashani traditions and souvenirs, they may scape the city for the UNESCO-registered Fin Garden, which is believed to be the epitome of Eden.

Kashan is highly famed for rosewater distillation ceremonies, which draw visitors from all over the country. Many believe traditionally-distilled rosewater is of higher quality than that produced in factories probably due to shorter time intervals between the harvest and distillation practices. Golab or rosewater is a fragrant distillate of Mohammadi roses, which is used in dishes to flavor them or being consumed as a religious perfume as well.

In addition, Kashan embraces some archaeological gems. Most importantly, the Tepe Sialk has yielded interesting pottery pieces, metal tools, and domestic implements made from stone, clay, and bone that date from as early as the 4th millennium BC.

The name Kashan is tightly bound to the UNESCO-designated Abyane, which is situated around 90 km in a southward direction. The ancient village is known for its gorgeous architecture, traditional clothing specifically from the inhabitants, and its old dialect of Persian that dates from the Sassanid era. Abyaneh is truly a living piece of history. Its people’s ways of life and traditions have survived almost unchanged for hundreds of years. It would be an unforgettable day trip from Kashan.

AFM