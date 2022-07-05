“Middle Eastern Stories” named best at River Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian short drama “Middle Eastern Stories: Father” was selected as best film in the International Horizons section of the 16th River Film Festival in Padova, Italy.

Directed by Reza Daqaq, the film is the heartbreaking story of a group of refugees inside a truck trying to start a new life.

“In the small narrative space, it’s almost a theatrical spectacle,” the jury said in its statement published on Sunday.

The jury also praised the film for its “clever sound design” in its statement.

Another Iranian drama namely “Plaything” by Nima Rahimpur won the special jury mention in this section.

The film follows Nima who doesn’t like his new doll. He craves his mother’s love and attention.

The audience award was given to two Russian films: “Nevesomost” by Ivan Sosnin and “Ordinary Wedding” by Irina Khodyush.

Serbian director Aglaja Filipovic’s “Alone Together” won the award for best film in the Film Schools category.

The jury called it “a mesmerizing black-and-white film” and praised the film for its writing and editing.

The film is about two strangers who must share a hotel room for one night under strange circumstances.

“Terra Dei Padri” by Francesco Di Gioia from Italy received the audience award in this section.

The award for best animation went to “Love, Dad” by Diana Cam Van Nguyen from the Czech Republic.

“Few may not be moved by this compelling autobiographical story based on the relationship between a daughter and an absent father,” the jury said.

The audience award of this category was given to “New Eyes” by Valeria Degli Agostini from Italy.

“Golpe de Vida” by Luis and Andres Rodriguez from Venezuela was picked as best documentary.

“From the first minute, the judges were fascinated by the extraordinary black and white photography,” the jury said.

“Boxing as a metaphor for life is presented through a series of portraits, and the ring becomes a free zone for empowerment beyond genders, ages and abilities,” the jury added.

“Podlasie Border of the World” by Polish filmmaker Katarzyna Lazzeri won the special mention in this category, while the audience award went to “I Don’t Want to Be a Human Anymore” by Martina Selva from Italy.

Photo: A scene from “Middle Eastern Stories: Father” by Iranian director Reza Daqaq.

