Global Youth Tourism Summit elects Iran to its board of directors

TEHRAN – The first Global Youth Tourism Summit has elected Iran to its board of directors.

Organized by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the event brought together tens of young people from 60 countries to Sorrento, Italy.

Tara Qahremani and Mohammad-Hossein Ruhandeh were Iran representatives at the event, which was held from 27 June to 3 July.

The professional performance of Iran representatives was a reason why the Islamic Republic was selected for the board of directors, CHTN reported on Tuesday.

Chaired by UNWTO Secretary-General Zorab Pololikashvili, the board of directors has also members from the UAE, Morocco, and Uruguay.

Pololikashvili mentioned that “The Global Youth Tourism Summit is a hugely important first, for UNWTO and our sector, and that young talent from every region will be supported to give them a stage to voice their ideas about tourism’s future.”

Participants discussed perspectives in the framework of the sustainable development goals of the United Nations, the report said.

Furthermore, the summit discussed some key challenges and opportunities facing global tourism right now, with an emphasis on the sector’s role in achieving the UN 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to organizers, the summit concluded with the launch of the Sorrento Call to Action, a bold and ground-breaking vision for young people to be active participants in tourism’s restart and growth as a pillar of sustainable and inclusive development.

AFM