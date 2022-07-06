Jameh Mosque of Golpayegan restoration works begin

TEHRAN – The Jameh Mosque of Golpayegan has undergone some rehabilitation works, Golpayegan’s tourism chief has said.

A budget of three billion rials ($10,000) has been allocated to the project, Mostafa Qanuni said on Wednesday.

“Replacing worn-out materials, strengthening the structure, and repairing the damaged parts are parts of the restoration project,” the official added.

The main structure of the mosque dates back to the Seljuk era (1037–1194), but there were some additions to the mosque during the Qajar era (1789-1925), he noted.

The historical mosque, which stands tall in Isfahan province, was inscribed on the national heritage list in 1933.

The terms “Jameh Mosque”, “Masjed-e Jameh” and “Friday Mosque” are used in Iran for a grand communal mosque where mandatory Friday prayers are performed: the phrase is used in other Muslim countries but only in Iran does it designate this purpose.

Soaked in a rich history and culture, Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran. Now, it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. The ancient city is filled with many architectural wonders such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It’s a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

