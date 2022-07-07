Montserrat Puche Díaz named Iran’s women’s handball coach

TEHRAN – Spanish coach Montserrat Puche Díaz was appointed as new head coach of Iran’s women’s handball team on Thursday.

The 52-year-old coach has previously coached Spanish handball teams BM Bera Bera and BM Castellón.

She is a former Spanish team handball player, who has competed at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, where the Spanish team came seventh.

She also competed at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, where the Spanish team reached the quarter finals, and placed sixth in the tournament.

Montserrat Puche Díaz will lead Iran’s women’s handball team at the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games.

Iran’s women’s handball team are pitted against Cameroon, Afghanistan, and Azerbaijan in Group B.

Group A consists of Turkey, Senegal, Bangladesh, and Uzbekistan.

‌The 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games will be held from Aug. 9 to 18, 2022 in Konya, Turkey.