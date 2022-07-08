Iran strongly condemns assassination of Shinzo Abe
July 8, 2022 - 16:5
TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Friday strongly condemning the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns this terrorist act,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.
The spokesman said since Iran itself has lost great figures in terrorist attacks it is “closely” following the assassination of Abe with “concern”.
