Tehran to host intl. GeoSpatial Conference 

TEHRAN - The international GeoSpatial Conference 2022 will be held in Tehran on October 15-18.

The event is organized by the School of Surveying and GeoSpatial Engineering, College of Engineering, University of Tehran.

This will be the 6th SMPR (Sensors and Models in Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing) and the 4th GIResearch (Geospatial Information Research) conferences which will be co-organized with the support of the International Society of Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ISPRS).

This conference will be held in the presence of professors from prestigious universities in the world, as well as world-class specialists from different countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, England, Australia, Belgium, China, Hong Kong, and 23 Iranian experts and professors.

The topics of the conference include smart city, location-based services, and public information, cadastre, land management and spatial perception, spatial data science, spatial statistics, metaverse technology, intelligent integration of data and information, infrastructure positioning and navigation for smart life, crisis management, indoor and outdoor modeling and sensors in photogrammetry.

