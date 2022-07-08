ICCIMA hosts 1st meeting of YEGAP working group

TEHRAN – The first meeting of the Young Entrepreneurs Group of Asia Pacific (YEGAP) working group was held on Thursday at the place of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), the ICCIMA portal reported.

The meeting was attended by some members of the Iranian working group in the entity as well as with the virtual presence of the director-general of the Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CACCI), the CACCI deputy head, and some experts from the CACCI secretariat in Taiwan.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Farzad Mehrani, the caretaker of the ICCIMA International Affairs Office.

In this meeting, the members of the working group discussed their plans, goals, and activities in the confederation. Also, with the invitation of CACCI officials, it was agreed that the Iranian team will join six committees in the working group to collaborate in the committees related to their field of work with the aim of developing business relations and promoting entrepreneurship in the Asia-Pacific region.

It was also decided that the members of the working group should actively participate in the 36th CACCI Conference which will be held on November 27-28 this year in Melbourne, Australia.

The YEGAP was established in 2004 to provide a platform for young entrepreneurs in CACCI countries to get actively involved in entrepreneurial development for newly established startups.

EF/MA