Envoy pledges to name a street in Bolivia after General Soleimani

TEHRAN - Bolivian Ambassador to Tehran Romina Guadalupe Perez Ramos said on Saturday that one of the most important streets in her country will be named after the IRGC Quds Force Commander General Qassem Soleimani.

“People in Bolivia are very proud of him for fighting with the global arrogance,” the envoy said, referring to General Soleimani.

She made the remarks in a meeting with General Soleimani’s daughter in Tehran, IRIB reported.

“We are also planning to announce a sisterhood agreement between Tehran and a city in Bolivia,” she added.

On January 3, 2020, General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units, were martyred in a U.S. drone strike ordered by ex-President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport.

