Esteghlal complete signing of Peyman Babaei

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football club completed the signing of Tractor forward Peyman Babaei.

The 27-year-old forward is Esteghlal’s second forward in the summer transfer.

The Blues have already completed the signing of Sajad Shahbazzadeh.

Babaei started his playing career in Tractor football academy in 2011 and joined in the Tabriz-based football club after three years.

He has also played in Gostaresh Foolad and Machine Sazi.

The 2022/23 Iran Professional League will start on Aug. 12, according to the Iran Football League Organization.

Esteghlal are defending champions.